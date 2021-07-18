Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Update

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 831,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.66. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $1,857,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $2,499,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.