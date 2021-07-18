Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,844 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,100,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,734.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,708 shares of company stock worth $8,475,112 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

AKAM stock opened at $117.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.59.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

