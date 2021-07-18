Akropolis (AKRO) Price Down 21.2% Over Last Week

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $53.98 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00048554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.37 or 0.00803740 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,126,730,140 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

