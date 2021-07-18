Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Shares of AGI opened at $7.86 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. FMR LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alamos Gold by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 804,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

