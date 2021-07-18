Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Trading Up 4.5%

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s share price was up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.32. Approximately 19,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 191,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth $116,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

