Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $81,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,420.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.20.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $616.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $598.98. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.83 and a 52 week high of $653.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.15, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.