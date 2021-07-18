Allen Shim Sells 28,321 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim sold 28,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $1,191,464.47.

Allen Shim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $85,258.25.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of -101.59 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 881.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

