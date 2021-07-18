AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Up 87.3% in June

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:NIE opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

