Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allscripts maintained its momentum in its Provider business in the first quarter of 2021 on the back of its key client wins. Gross margin expansion bodes well. Allscripts managed to leverage its new as well existing innovative solutions to help clients and boost patient outcomes. New alliances and continued innovation auger well. Solid prospects in Sunrise EHR platform buoy optimism. A strong solvency position is an added plus. Allscripts’ earnings in the first quarter were better-than-expected. Over the past six months, Allscripts has outperformed the industry it belongs to. Yet, fall in its segmental revenues and overall top line is concerning. Healthcare regulatory changes and consolidation in the healthcare industry pose a threat to Allscripts’ business. Forex woes, integration risks and stiff competition are other headwinds.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDRX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $17.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $206,248.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,824 shares in the company, valued at $512,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,344 shares of company stock worth $11,437,363. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,050,000 after purchasing an additional 63,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,136,000 after purchasing an additional 941,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 97,946 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 653,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,580,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

