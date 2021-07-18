Ally Financial (ALLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Ally Financial to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALLY opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.35. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

