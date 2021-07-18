Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Position Increased by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,671 shares of company stock worth $9,388,138 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALNY stock traded up $5.59 on Friday, hitting $177.54. 544,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,444. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.24. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $180.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

