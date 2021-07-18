Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,572 shares of company stock valued at $869,232. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

