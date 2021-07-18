Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.58

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 14906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the first quarter worth $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the first quarter worth $713,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the first quarter worth $585,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the first quarter worth $831,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the first quarter worth $40,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

