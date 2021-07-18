American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in American Superconductor by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter worth $143,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

American Superconductor stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.14.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

