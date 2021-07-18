America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) PT Raised to $194.00 at Bank of America

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $151.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 32.24% from the company’s current price.

CRMT has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upped their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

CRMT stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $969.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $82.48 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.82.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

