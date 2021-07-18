America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $151.00 to $194.00. The stock had previously closed at $136.57, but opened at $140.79. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $141.64, with a volume of 687 shares.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.82. The stock has a market cap of $969.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

