America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $151.00 to $194.00. The stock had previously closed at $136.57, but opened at $140.79. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $141.64, with a volume of 687 shares.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.
In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.82. The stock has a market cap of $969.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.
America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRMT)
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.
