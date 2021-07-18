Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,464,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,920 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $72,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

