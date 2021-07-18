Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $64.74 Million Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,552 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.21% of Papa John’s International worth $64,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $113.34.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.