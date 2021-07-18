Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $65.93 Million Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,923,020 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $65,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in LendingTree by 110.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $4,791,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in LendingTree by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter.

TREE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.29.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $184.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 1.54. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

