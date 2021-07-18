Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $69.66 Million Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,089 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.30% of Schrödinger worth $69,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 337.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 11.1% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,906,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,944,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,507,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,080,367 shares of company stock valued at $79,266,132.

Shares of SDGR opened at $67.18 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -373.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.38.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.