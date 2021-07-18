Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $75.79 Million Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,262,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,574 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $75,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Norges Bank bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,906,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at $40,851,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 41.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,180,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,031,000 after purchasing an additional 643,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

STOR stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.96. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

