Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 580,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,596 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $66,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Ryanair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,318,000 after acquiring an additional 434,843 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Ryanair by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 362,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,696,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,878,000. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $101.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.10. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $121.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 62.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price target on shares of Ryanair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.