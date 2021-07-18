Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,464 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.80% of Bruker worth $77,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Bruker by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,921,000 after purchasing an additional 85,446 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Bruker by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,464 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 30.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $78.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.79. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

BRKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

