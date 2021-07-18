Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Position Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,346,907 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,930 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $70,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

