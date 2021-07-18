Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 11,572 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CINF stock opened at $118.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

