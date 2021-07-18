Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 20,895 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 199.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,895 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

