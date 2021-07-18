Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 300,879.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,138,000 after buying an additional 1,639,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,693,000 after buying an additional 1,594,312 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,880,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 941,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,415,000 after buying an additional 663,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,811,000.

EWY stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.76.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

