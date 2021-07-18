Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $940,000 in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 30.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 621.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 726.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Avangrid by 96.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

