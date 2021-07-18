AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 145.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,852 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,121,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 369.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,962,000 after buying an additional 1,410,349 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,050,000 after buying an additional 541,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 41.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,303,000 after buying an additional 507,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $58,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.04, for a total transaction of $372,708.00. Insiders sold 46,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $136.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

