AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,511 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME stock opened at $136.23 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $139.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.52.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,480 shares of company stock worth $6,349,909 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

