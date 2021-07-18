Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 80.2% in June

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 173.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ampol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of CTXAF stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. Ampol has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.13.

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

