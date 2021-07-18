Analysts Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. CubeSmart reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.