Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to post $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.56. Lincoln Electric posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LECO. Oppenheimer raised Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

LECO traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.29. 189,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,224. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.44. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

