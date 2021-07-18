Analysts Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.89.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,759. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 103.40, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $235.62 and a 12-month high of $406.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.66, for a total transaction of $392,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,143.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,026 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,181. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,161,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.