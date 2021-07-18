Analysts Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.90. Stepan posted earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stepan.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $118.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Stepan has a 1 year low of $97.57 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.61. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $67,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,164 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.