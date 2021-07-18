Analysts Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.03. TripAdvisor posted earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $205,414.40. Insiders have sold a total of 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,941 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.28. 1,745,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,536. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.40.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

