Analysts Expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Announce $3.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will report earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.97 and the highest is $3.15. Atlas Air Worldwide reported earnings of $4.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $12.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $13.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $11.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

AAWW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

AAWW stock opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.29. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $598,257.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,725 shares of company stock worth $2,438,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,016,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,827,000 after purchasing an additional 246,109 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $13,147,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $14,421,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 193,163 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

