Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 80.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $207,000.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.22. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

