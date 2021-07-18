Analysts Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.64 Billion

Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to report sales of $5.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.04 billion and the lowest is $5.22 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $22.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $24.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.49 billion to $22.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.94. 18,512,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,829,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

