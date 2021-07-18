Analysts Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.05). Southwest Airlines posted earnings per share of ($2.67) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,791 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,859 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.95.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.