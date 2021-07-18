Analysts Offer Predictions for CubeSmart’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CubeSmart in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

CUBE opened at $48.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

