Analysts Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Target Price at $48.71

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOLF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of GOLF opened at $48.48 on Thursday. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

