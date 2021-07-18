Analysts Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) PT at $27.74

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

CCL traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.92. 41,516,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,733,184. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

