Analysts Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) PT at $58.05

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.86.

IONS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of IONS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.55. 2,214,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,992. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.30. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

