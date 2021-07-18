Analysts Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target at $52.83

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.76. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.24, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $186,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,514,529.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $46,888.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,714.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,684 shares of company stock worth $6,463,761. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after acquiring an additional 810,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after buying an additional 558,786 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,522,000 after buying an additional 263,257 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,702,000 after buying an additional 443,404 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

