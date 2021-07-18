Analyzing Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) & Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cara Therapeutics and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics $135.08 million 4.81 $8.41 million $0.18 72.17 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals $500,000.00 49.22 -$7.72 million ($3.66) -0.80

Cara Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cara Therapeutics and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics 10.88% 7.50% 6.70% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -114.43%

Risk and Volatility

Cara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cara Therapeutics and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals 0 2 0 0 2.00

Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.55%. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.58%. Given Cara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cara Therapeutics is more favorable than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Cara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells. Its lead product candidate includes KORSUVA (CR845/ difelikefalin) injection, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP) undergoing hemodialysis. The company is also developing Oral KORSUVA (CR845/difelikefalin), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus in stage III-V CKD patients; in Phase II clinical trial for treating pruritus chronic liver disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis. In addition, it is developing CR845/difelikefalin Injection, which has completed Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of acute post-operative pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845/difelikefalin for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845/difelikefalin in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens. Its clinical product candidates also include Rivo-cel, an allogeneic T cell product candidate intended to enhance outcomes when administered after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in the treatment of hematologic malignancies and inherited blood disorders. It has collaboration and license agreements with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc; Agensys, Inc.; BioVec Pharma, Inc.; ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Baylor College of Medicine. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Houston, Texas.

