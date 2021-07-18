Analyzing Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) & Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF)

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) and Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and Western Uranium & Vanadium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$13.42 million ($0.51) -13.08 Western Uranium & Vanadium $50,000.00 1,460.31 -$2.39 million N/A N/A

Western Uranium & Vanadium has higher revenue and earnings than Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Profitability

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and Western Uranium & Vanadium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -94.34% -41.55% Western Uranium & Vanadium -3,332.20% -9.89% -8.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Western Uranium & Vanadium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nouveau Monde Graphite and Western Uranium & Vanadium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 2 0 3.00 Western Uranium & Vanadium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nouveau Monde Graphite currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.92%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than Western Uranium & Vanadium.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec. It also engages in the real estate and trading businesses. The company was formerly known as Nouveau Monde Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. in February 2017. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Canada.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex located in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah. It also has interests in the Hansen, North Hansen, and Hansen Picnic Tree projects located in Fremont and Teller Counties, Colorado; the Keota project situated in Weld County, Colorado; and Ferris Haggerty project located in Carbon County, Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Western Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. in October 2018. Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

