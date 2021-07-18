Analyzing Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) & Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -2,362.52% -200.84% -141.72% Nuwellis -213.34% -86.10% -72.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Helius Medical Technologies and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helius Medical Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Nuwellis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Nuwellis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 56.24 -$14.13 million ($11.80) -1.36 Nuwellis $7.44 million 3.35 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.36

Helius Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuwellis. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuwellis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nuwellis beats Helius Medical Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Brunei, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Palestine, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

