Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,100 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the June 15th total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOVTF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Andover Mining has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Andover Mining Corp., a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in Alaska and Utah, the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, gold, and volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Sun property located in the Ambler Mineral Belt of Alaska; and interests in approximately 18,000 acres of patented and unpatented mining property in the Tintic Mining Districts in Utah County and Juab County, Utah, USA.

