Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,100 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the June 15th total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AOVTF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Andover Mining has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.
About Andover Mining
Read More: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Andover Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andover Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.