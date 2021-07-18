AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target Raised to $28.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $990.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

