AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target Raised to $28.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $990.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
AngioDynamics Company Profile
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.
